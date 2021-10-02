Space: 8-year-old Nicole could be world's youngest astronomer

Getty Images Meet the world's youngest astronomer: 8-year-old Nicole from Brazil!

8-year-old Nicole, who is from Brazil, could become the world's youngest astronomer after spotting 18 asteroids.

Since being a toddler Nicole has been fascinated by astronomy, and she now is a part of a scheme called Asteroid Hunters - a project that helps introduce young people to science.

Nicole has already found 18 asteroids, though it can take a couple of years to confirm, she would become the world's youngest astronomer if they are confirmed.

Nicole said: "I will give them the names of Brazilian scientists, or members of my family, like my mum or my dad."

Getty Images Nicole aims to become an aerospace engineer and build rockets when she grows up

"When she was two, she would raise her arms to the sky and ask me, 'Mom, give me a star" Nicole's mum, Zilma Janaca said.

Nicole's parents realised her passion was for astronomy when she asked for a telescope for her fourth birthday.

The young astronomer's room is full of Star Wars posters and miniature figures.

Nicole takes part in a project called Asteroid Hunters - a scheme that is joined with NASA to help introduce young people to science.

Her duties in the project include looking at images on her computers of the night sky and trying to spot any space rocks!

Getty Images Nicole searchers for asteroids on her computer, that has two screens!

Nicole has spotted 18 asteroids so far, and scientists will now look into confirming them for her.

If confirmed, she will become the worlds youngest astronomer, taking the record from then 18-year-old Italian Luigi Sannino in 1998 and 1999.

Nicole is not just an expert on her computer, but also in class. She often helps her classmates identify objects that could be asteroids.

"She really has an eye. She immediately spots points in the images that look like asteroids and often advises her classmates when they are not sure they have really found any", Nicole's astronomy teacher, Heliomarzio Rodrigues Moreira, said.