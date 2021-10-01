Subtitles: TV company says sorry to deaf and blind viewers over broadcast issues

Getty Images

If you're someone who turns on subtitles or audio description features to help you watch your favourite shows, you might have noticed in the last week, it's not always been possible.

That's due to technical difficulties some of the UK's major TV channels have been experiencing over the past few days.

The disruption has come about following a fire alarm at a building in West London known as Broadcast Centre where lots of TV companies are based.

Channel 4 has had particular issues, with the BBC and Channel 5 also among those affected.

Why have so many channels been affected?

C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon The Great British Bake Off has been one of the programmes affected

The affected TV building was home to a company called Red Bee Media, who make lots of TV shows shown by different UK TV networks.

They also provide access, distribution, play-out and post-production services.

The problems began last Saturday, caused by an "activation of the fire suppression systems".

ITV said it had not been impacted by the incident at Broadcasting Centre, and that no subtitles have been missing on ITV channels or the ITV Hub.

The BBC meanwhile said there were only a couple of programmes were subtitles weren't available.

The Great British Bake Off, shown on Channel 4, is one of the major programmes that has been affected by the lack of subtitles.

What has Red Bee said about the issue?

Red Bee Media said it is aware of the problem and that the company "understand the challenges this creates for deaf and hard of hearing viewers, as well as for other people who are reliant on the service".

In a statement Red Bee Media said: "We are sorry for the continued disruption of broadcasts and television schedules throughout the week after Saturday's incident in the Broadcast Centre in London. We share your frustration and are working tirelessly towards a solution."

"Our audio description services are also being affected on some programmes and this is causing challenges to blind and visually impaired viewers."

They said that they were doing "everything in our power to resolve" the issues.

In response, one viewer posted: "As a deaf person, I had to stop watching Channel 4 because there's no point as I can't read any subtitles to enjoy anything.

"It's a massive hassle that we all have to wait for normal services to resume. Hope your subtitles will be available on catch up for the TV shows we missed."