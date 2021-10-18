Black History Month: 'I love writing about Creole culture'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Krio culture

Published author Sarah has written a story about her Creole (also known as Krio) culture which came number one in a writing competition!

The 7-year-old loves her family's history and wanted other children to learn about famous Creole's who've done amazing things in the world.

She is part Creole herself and told Newsround that "writing about my culture would allow other people to learn" about her heritage.

Sarah was first inspired by Creole culture after a visit to an exhibition in London, she was fascinated by the colourful dresses she said: "I really like the printing on it and the carpet slippers".

Who are the Creole (Krio) people? Creole people are an ethnic group of people living in Sierra Leone- a country in West Africa. They have their own distinctive identity and language called Krio, which is a mixture of English and other African languages. They are partly descended from former enslaved Africans who fought for the British in the American War of Independence, in exchange for promises of freedom. Others who make up Sierra Leone's Creole population include escaped slaves who fought against the British in Jamaica - and those who were freed from slave-carrying ships along the Atlantic route, who were all sent to Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown.

Inspirational story

EDDY SMYTHE John Smythe was awarded an OBE

John Henry Smythe who was a pilot from Sierra Leone and completed 27 bomber missions during his career.

He was captured by the Nazis in 1943 and spent 18 months in a prisoner-of-war camp in Germany before he was liberated.

In 1948 he was deployed as a senior officer on a the Empire Windrush.

His main role was to look after the welfare of demobilised airmen from the Caribbean and Africa.

PA Media John Smythe, seen here second on the left, was a senior officer on the Empire Windrush

He was tasked with taking former military personnel back to their homes in the Caribbean. On the return journey many people travelled back on the ship to work in the UK.

Later he trained as a barrister and became the Attorney General of Sierra Leone and went on to meet US President John F Kennedy.

He was also awarded an OBE.

Eddy Smythe

Telling his story

Sarah chose to write about John Smythe for her short story because she thinks he is an inspirational example of someone from the Creole culture.

Sarah's story was so good it won a competition and has been included in a collection of bedtime stories written by black people.

She says she wants to write more books in the future.