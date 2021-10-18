Black History Month: 'I love writing about Creole culture'

Published author Sarah has written a story about her Creole (also known as Krio) culture which came number one in a writing competition!
The 7-year-old loves her family's history and wanted other children to learn about famous Creole's who've done amazing things in the world.
She is part Creole herself and told Newsround that "writing about my culture would allow other people to learn" about her heritage.
Sarah was first inspired by Creole culture after a visit to an exhibition in London, she was fascinated by the colourful dresses she said: "I really like the printing on it and the carpet slippers".
Inspirational story
John Henry Smythe who was a pilot from Sierra Leone and completed 27 bomber missions during his career.
He was captured by the Nazis in 1943 and spent 18 months in a prisoner-of-war camp in Germany before he was liberated.
In 1948 he was deployed as a senior officer on a the Empire Windrush.
His main role was to look after the welfare of demobilised airmen from the Caribbean and Africa.
He was tasked with taking former military personnel back to their homes in the Caribbean. On the return journey many people travelled back on the ship to work in the UK.
Later he trained as a barrister and became the Attorney General of Sierra Leone and went on to meet US President John F Kennedy.
He was also awarded an OBE.
Sarah chose to write about John Smythe for her short story because she thinks he is an inspirational example of someone from the Creole culture.
Sarah's story was so good it won a competition and has been included in a collection of bedtime stories written by black people.
She says she wants to write more books in the future.
