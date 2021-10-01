Natasha's law: The new legislation has now come into force

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Bethany's story - 'I lost my best friend when she had an allergic reaction' (Filmed in 2019)

A new food safety law has come into force - it requires all food retailers, including cafes and restaurants, to provide full details of the ingredients and allergens in all the pre-packaged food they make on the premises.

The law is because of the death of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperpouse in 2016, who passed away after having an allergic reaction to a baguette bought from a Pret a Manger cafe.

Natasha collapsed on a flight from London to Nice after she began to feel ill. The The baguette she'd eaten had sesame in it which Natasha was severely allergic to. However, this ingredient had not been listed on the packaging.

Under the old rules for items made in store, it is sufficient for general allergen warnings to be posted around the shop, instead of on the individual packaging for items.

Now, the new legislation, known as 'Natasha's law', means food retailers will have to display all the ingredients in their pre-packaged food items including sandwiches, cakes and salads, and the 14 most common allergens will also have to be highlighted.

Natasha's parents, who set up the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation and campaigned for the change to the law, said she would be "very proud" of the new food safety rules.

Natasha had a severe sesame allergy

What are the 14 most common allergens? The 14 most common ingredients that people may have allergic reactions to are: celery

cereals containing gluten (such as barley and oats)

crustaceans (for example prawns, crabs and lobsters)

eggs

fish

lupin (a legume related to peanut and soybean)

milk

molluscs (like mussels and oysters)

mustard

peanuts

sesame

soybeans

sulphur dioxide and sulphites (if they are at a concentration of more than ten parts per million)

tree nuts (such as almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts, brazil nuts, cashews, pecans, pistachios and macadamia nuts)

Bethany Holloway Natasha's friend Bethany thinks that children in schools should learn about food allergies and how to help people who have them

Like many children in the UK, Natasha was allergic to different types of food, but she also had severe allergies, which are not as common.

In 2019, Newsround spoke to one of her best friends, Bethany. She told us: "Natasha had lots of allergies. She was allergic to all dairy products like milk, butter and eggs.

"She couldn't eat chocolate or nuts and we would never share a water bottle in case it had traces of something she couldn't eat.

"When she came round for dinner, my mum would have to prepare special meals and we made sure we didn't use ingredients she was allergic to.

"It was really difficult for her. I think sometimes she felt sad that people had to always work around her, but at the same time it was so important.

"Allergies aren't just being fussy. They can be life-changing."

It is hoped the introduction of the law will help out people who suffer from allergies when they're buying food on the go.

"This change in the law brings greater transparency about the foods people are buying and eating; it will give people with food allergies confidence when they are buying pre-packaged food for direct sale such as sandwiches and salads. Everyone should be able to consume food safely," said Natasha's dad Nadim.

"If these changes drive down the number of hospital admissions caused by food allergies, which have seen a threefold increase over the last 20 years, and prevent further tragic deaths such as Natasha's, that can only be a positive thing," said the Food Standards Agency chief executive Emily Miles.