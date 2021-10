Filming wildlife is always tricky, especially when you're doing it from a distance, using a drone.

But what happens if the wildlife bites back?!

Well, that's what ABC News cameraman Dane Hirst found out when he was trying to film some crocodiles at a lagoon in Darwin, Australia, to mark the 50th anniversary of the ban on crocodile hunting in the Northern Territory,

Let's just say things got a bit snappy!

Take a look.