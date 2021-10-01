Mars: Why are Nasa planning to pause their Mars missions for two weeks?

Getty Images Mars is on a break - probes on the surface are having a two-week break, similar to your half term breaks!

Nasa are pausing their probe missions that are currently roaming Mars because of communication problems caused by the Sun.

The pause will affect all six Mars missions, including the Perseverance rover.

Earth and Mars are orbiting to opposite sides of the sun, something that happens every two years.

The Sun's hot atmosphere can interfere with signals that are sent between the probes on Mars and Nasa's base on Earth.

"That could corrupt commands and result in unexpected behaviour from our deep space explorers," Nasa said in a statement.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: The journey to the surface of Mars made by the Perseverance rover

Will the probes be completely cut off from Earth?

Any of the machines that are on Mars will enter a "go slow" mode, which means they will not send any signals, but instead status updates.

Signals are still able to travel between Earth and Mars, but because they have to pass through the Sun's hot atmosphere, they can become scrambled and confuse the robots on Mars.

Roy Gladden, manager of the Mars Relay Network, said: "Each mission has been given some homework to do until they hear from us again."

The break will take place from 2 October - 16 October, but scientists expect there could be a day or two delay.

NASA Mars Perseverance will get to sit and relax for two weeks, but it must complete their homework before returning to work!

What will the probes be doing during the break?

During the two-week break, the Perseverance and Curiosity rovers will sit still and record weather and radiation measurements.

The Perseverance rover will also use its microphone to listen for environmental sounds - the rover recently tweeted that it has found the perfect spot to rest!

NASA/twitter

The Ingenuity Mars helicopter will be grounded until it is safe to begin flying again - Nasa haven't announced its take-off date yet.

The InSight lander will begin running small experiments that are hunting for any marsquakes.

The three spacecrafts; Odyssey, Reconnaissance Orbiter and MAVEN will send status updates from the probes that are on the surface back to Earth.