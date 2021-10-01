Black History Month: Why black businesses are needed

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Black History Month: Why my business helps my community

During the 31 days of October, many people in the UK are celebrating Black History Month.

It has been held for more than 30 years and is a time when the achievements of black people are highlighted.

Cali,10, Malik, 13, and Kenya, 16, all have their own businesses that help empower the black community.

Together, they want to educate other children about the contributions of black people and celebrate black history.

Malik (left) and Kenya (middle) have their own clothing brands, Cali (right) has designed a range of black dolls

Malik and Kenya

These siblings each have their own clothing brand which share words of wisdom and inspiration.

Kenya suffered with eczema, which is a skin condition, and she gained confidence because she learned about her family's history.

She believes "learning about my history and being educated on that as a young black female" helped her believe in herself.

Malik thinks that black businesses should be celebrated more and believes "the work of black kings are not recognised" so he chose to "shine a light on people that might not even be talked about".

Cali with her doll with matching curly hair!

Cali

One day Cali came home to her mum upset, because someone made fun of her hair, so she became inspired to start a company that celebrates afro hair, helping to empower other kids with hair like hers.

She hopes "young girls would feel inspired to love their natural selves and be proud of who they are."

Together, Malik, Kenya and Cali hope to inspire other children to empower themselves through business.