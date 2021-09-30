Fat Bear Week: The competition for the fattest bear at the Katmai National Park is on!

Popeye was first identified at the park in 2002, and he is now thought to be in his twenties. He doesn’t appear at the lake to fish until late summer time, but when he does, he is an excellent fisher! The Fat Bear contest is held every year and celebrates the furry residents before they head into hibernation. During hibernation, bears don't eat or drink any food or liquid and they can lose up to a third of their weight. Having enough fat reserves helps them survive the winter; so they need to eat lots of food first!