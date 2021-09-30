Fat Bear Week: The competition for the fattest bear at the Katmai National Park is on!
It’s Fat Bear Week! The contest celebrating the fattest bear from the Katmai National Park, in Alaska, is back. The event celebrates the bears at the park, and in this case, the fatter the bear the healthier it is! Here are our top 5 picks who are battling it out to be crowned winner!
Meet Chunk - he is one of the largest male bears in the park, which means he usually dominates the other bears. He can be slightly bossy, but he does have a soft side, as park rangers have spotted him playing around with the other bears too. Chunk came in second place last year, will he take the top spot this time round? You can see Chunk in July and then after he's gained weight in September. Bears gain weight in the summer to help them through hibernation and the winter months.
Kamtai National Park/N.Boak
Here's Holly! She has reared several litters of cubs in the park and has become one very experienced mother. She is known by the rangers at the park for her “toasted marshmallow” like fur. Holly was the winner of the 2019 Fat Bear Week competition, but will she win this year?
Kamtai National Park/N.Boak
Check out Otis - he was first identified at the park in 2001 as a cub – now he is one of the older bears that lives there. Otis has a relaxed approach to fishing for salmon, and often looks like he’s napping, but he’s secretly waiting for the salmon to come to him! According to these pics it looks like Otis has snacked on a few salmons between July and September!
Kamtai National park/N.Boak/C.Spenser
Popeye was first identified at the park in 2002, and he is now thought to be in his twenties. He doesn’t appear at the lake to fish until late summer time, but when he does, he is an excellent fisher! The Fat Bear contest is held every year and celebrates the furry residents before they head into hibernation. During hibernation, bears don't eat or drink any food or liquid and they can lose up to a third of their weight. Having enough fat reserves helps them survive the winter; so they need to eat lots of food first!
kamtai National Park/n.Boak/explore.org
Grazer is a female bear with very long ears! She usually has a light brown fur in late summer but as she gains weight her fur turns lighter. She is one of the fastest bears in the area and this year, she returned to the river with two cubs. Grazer is an excellent fisher and is one of the most defensive bears when it comes to her cubs. Grazer came in the top four last year, and she will face some big competition from Holly!