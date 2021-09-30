Covid: How has kids' sleep been affected over the last year?

Getty Images

One in four children in England aged six to 10-years-old, and one in three children aged 11 to 16-years-old had problems sleeping in 2021, according to a new NHS report.

More than 3,600 children took part in the report that focuses on the mental health of children and young people over the last year.

For the research, parents of six to 10-year-olds were asked whether their child had problems either getting to sleep, waking up in the middle of the night, or waking early for three or more nights in a week.

The 11 to 16-year-olds surveyed were also asked the same questions.

28.7% of the six to 10-year-olds and 38.4% of the 11 to 16-year-olds who took part experienced issues with their sleep for three or more nights in a week.

The figures were worst for children who are likely to have a mental health disorder, with 59.5% of six to 10-year-olds and 74.2% of 11 to 16-year-olds falling into this category experiencing issues with their sleep.

For six to 10-year-olds, there was no real difference between the levels of sleep problems boys and girls experienced. However, girls in the older age group were more likely than boys to experience issues with their sleep.

What else did the report say?

Getty Images The number of children and young people experiencing mental health disorders in England in 2021 has remained similar to levels last year

Overall, the findings of the report show the number of children and young people experiencing mental health disorders in England in 2021 has remained similar to levels in 2020.

Last year's data showed a big jump in the number of children who were likely to have mental health disorders, with one in six reported to fall into this category, compared to one in nine in the NHS' previous 2017 survey. However, the figures have remained at one in six children this year.

The research also found that 39.2% of those aged 6 to 16-year-olds said their mental health had gotten worse since 2017, with more girls reporting a deterioration in their mental health.

If you're worried about mental health, wellbeing, or if you have any questions, speak to an adult that you trust. It might be a teacher or an older relative.

You might wish to speak to your local doctor or you can also ring Childline for free on 0800 11 11. This number does not show up on your phone bill.