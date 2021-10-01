Quiz: Can you spot the real art from the fake?

Reuters The gallery received two empty glass frames from artist Jens Haaning

A Danish artist has hit the headlines after leaving a museum in Denmark with some very interesting artwork!

Jens Haaning was asked by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art to recreate some of his old artwork which used banknotes. He was loaned a total of £60,000 in both Danish kroner and Euros to produce two new pieces representing the average yearly salary in Denmark and Austria.

However, the artist decided to take a different approach - by pocketing the cash instead! He emailed the gallery just two days before the exhibition opened explaining that he'd sent some new art.

EPA The art deliveries also included a note from Haaning with their new name

When the gallery unpacked the art deliveries, they found they'd been left with two empty glass frames and a note form Haaning saying he'd kept the money to create a new conceptual art piece called 'Take the Money and Run'.

The museum has asked for Haaning to return the cash, but so far the artist has declined. He said the new artwork was about the poor working conditions people like him currently live in.

The gallery decided to show Haaning's work anyway, but it is still hoping the artist will have a change of heart about the money.

'Take the Money and Run' isn't the only odd piece of art to get people talking and it got us thinking, can you tell the difference between real and fake art? Take our quiz below to find out!

