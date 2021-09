Rugby is one of the biggest sports in the world and thousands of you play up and down the UK.

But, at the moment there are concerns about the dangers of repeated head injuries for players in both the elite and grassroots game.

Concussion is one of the most frequently suffered injuries at all levels of the sport.

So, we have been looking into the issue of concussion, what changes are being made to the game, and asking the question - how safe is rugby for kids?