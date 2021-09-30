Thousands of kids across the UK have returned to the pitch for the new grassroots rugby union season.

But, with concerns about the dangers of repeated head injuries looming large at the elite level, questions are being asked about safety in the community game.

Concussion is one of the most frequently suffered injuries at all levels of the sport.

So, Newsround have been looking into the issue, exploring the changes being made to the game, and asking the question - how safe is rugby for kids?