Is it too early to talk about Christmas?

Last updated at 16:47
christmas-tree.Getty Images

How early is TOO early to start talking about Christmas?

That's right, Christmas-themed food is already on the shelves in some supermarkets, and the colder weather has already put some people in the festive spirt... but we're only just going into October!

With Halloween and Bonfire Night still to come, do you think it's too early to start getting excited about Christmas? Or are you already dreaming about how you'll be decorating your tree and what you'll be eating for Christmas dinner?

Let us know what you think in our vote!

