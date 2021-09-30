Clown shortage in Northern Ireland

Getty Images

If you know someone who likes to wear face-paint, a big red nose and silly shoes, then this might be the job for them.

A circus in Northern Ireland is facing a clown shortage... We're not joking!

David Duffy, co-owner of Duffy's Circus says the Covid-19 pandemic meant many of his clowns returned to their home countries when the first lockdown happened last year.

Now Mr Duffy has some pretty big shoes to fill and is looking for new clowns to join his circus.

No laughing matter

Duffy's Circus has been closed for more than 500 days.

It will soon be able to tour in Northern Ireland again, following changes to Covid-19 restrictions.

But performers have been able to get work in other countries that have opened up more quickly.

"Because all the circuses in Europe and in England have been up and operational for the past six months, that huge pool of EU artists are already back at work and up until last week we haven't been able to even get visas issued for non-EU artists and entertainers," Mr Duffy said.

"That's why we're trying to reach out for any of our folks at home who feel that they can give it a go."

What makes a good clown?

Silly Tilly (right) says it's important to be able to be laughed at when you're a clown

Speaking to the BBC, Noeleen Fries Neumann, a clown known professionally as Silly Tilly said: "Not everybody likes to be laughed at but for someone who is a clown, your worst nightmare would be to not be laughed at.

"You have to be able to poke fun at yourself, it's not about poking fun at other people."

During lockdown, Mrs Fries Neumann and her husband Henrik, who is also a clown known as Jarl, set up a big top circus tent in their garden, allowing them to continue to rehearse and perform.

The couple first met at an international clown festival, before having a clown themed wedding in 2017.

Send in the clowns!

Clown auditions for Duffy's circus are being held online as Mr Duffy tries to recruit a team of new performers.

As part of the audition, each potential clown will have to perform a short piece over video call.

In order to be a clown, Mr Duffy says you have to be "really, really adaptable" and be able to think on your feet.

"When you go into the circus ring and you've got 700 to 800 people looking at you, no matter what sort of mood you're in you have to light up that circus ring," he said