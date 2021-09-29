Netflix is teaming up with Night School Studio to work on games

Night School Studio/Netflix The makers of the game Oxenfree (pictured here) have teamed up with Netflix to make new games.

Netflix has acquired it's first game studio, to help it make games.

The streaming company announced in a blog post that it will be working with Night School Studio, an indie game developer who are best known for their character-driven storytelling games, like Oxenfree.

"It's a surreal honour to be the first games studio to join Netflix! Not only do we get to keep doing what we do, how we like to do it, but we get a front-row seat on the biggest entertainment platform in the world." said Sean Krankel from Night School Studio in a blog post.

Netflix said that Night School Studio's "Artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners".

How would gaming work on Netflix?

Getty Images

Netflix confirmed it would be making games earlier this year in July.

This led many people to wonder how it would work, and whether their subscription costs might increase.

In their blog post Netflix explained: "Like our shows and films, these games will all be included as part of your Netflix membership — all with no ads and no in-app purchases."

In a previous post they hinted that they would be focusing on mobile games first, but have yet to reveal any more information.

Netflix said it would continue to work with game developers "to deliver a great collection of exclusive games designed for every kind of gamer and any level of play". So, watch out for more announcements soon!