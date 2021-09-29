London Marathon 2021: All you need to know about this year's race

Getty Images Runners will finish the race on the Mall in front of Buckingham Palace

The London Marathon is back and this year it's promising to be bigger and better than ever.

The elite race with professional athletes managed to take place in 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic forced the public charity race to take place virtually.

However, the wait is almost over for thousands of runners as they take to the road on Sunday 3 October.

This year, a record 100,000 runners are expected to take part in the 26.2 mile race - with some racing around some of London's most iconic landmarks and others in a virtual race around the UK.

Many famous faces take part in the race each year and 2021 is no different.

Getty Images Who will win the mini race between Dick and Dom?

CBBC presenters Dick and Dom will be amongst the crowds of runners, as will YouTube star and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Saffron Barker.

Theatre star Carrie Hope Fletcher will also be ditching the Cinderella costume for her running trainers.

Crowds

There are usually thousands of supporters cheering the runners along the route, but this year, in order to keep crowds to a minimum, local people are being encouraged spread out around the course, rather than congregate in popular areas, such as near Tower Bridge - the iconic half-way point.

Runners are also being told to only bring along one friend or family member to cheer them on.

Can kids take part?

Getty Images Prince Harry and the London Mini Marathon winners from 2016

Usually, the Mini London Marathon features more than 1,600 runners aged 11-17 from across the UK, who race the last three miles of the course.

But this year, much like in 2021, there will be a virtual race with young people taking part from where they live or at their school.

Children are being asked to run the 2.6 miles between Monday 27 September and Friday 22 October.

Last year more than 100,000 children took part, but the event organisers are hoping to have five times the amount of participants this year.

They say there is no need to run the whole 2.6 miles in one go - it can be completed over the course of a few days, and many people will jog, walk or even cycle the 2.6 miles rather than run it.

Is your school taking part in the virtual London Marathon? Why not tell us about it using the comments section below.