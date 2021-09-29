play
Watch Newsround

La Palma volcano: Lava reaches the ocean

Last updated at 13:31
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Clouds of steam can be seen as scorching lava enters the Atlantic Ocean

Lava flowing from an erupting volcano in the Canary Islands has reached the ocean.

Clouds of white steam were seen rising as the red-hot liquid rock made contact with the water.

There are now concerns that toxic gases could be released into the air.

Thousands of people have already been evacuated to safety from the island of La Palma where the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on 19 September.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano
Lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano.Getty Images

Lava from the volcano destroyed empty villages, schools and hundreds of homes, as it spewed out from the mountain.

But no serious injuries have been reported on the island and nobody has been killed since the eruption began.

Lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano towards the Atlantic Ocean.Europa Press News
Lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano towards the Atlantic Ocean

In anticipation of the lava making contact with the water, three nearby coastal villages have been locked down, with residents told to stay inside for their safety.

Authorities have also set up an exclusion zone around the lava, including in the sea, to keep people away from any potential danger.

The Spanish government has declared La Palma a disaster zone and has promised financial support for all those affected by the volcanic activity.

Copernicus Sentinel-2 image shows the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national parkReuters
A satellite image shows the size of the eruption on the island
Why is lava reaching the sea a problem?

When lava comes into contact with ocean water, it produces a gas plume known as laze - lava and haze.

Laze forms after a series of chemical reactions when hot lava boils the colder sea water.

"It creates a steam of hydrochloric acid, water vapour and bits of ash," said science journalist and volcanologist Dr Robin George Andrews.

"Obviously, it's not good to breathe in."

Laze plumes can cause eye, lung and skin irritation but should not be a problem if island residents keep their distance, he said.

Lava reaches the sea in an area of cliffs next to Tazacortes coast in La Palma, Canary Islands, 28 September 2021EPA
'Explosions possible'

Dr Robin says that volcanic explosions were also possible, because lava entering water creates steam very quickly and "a pressure-cooker situation" that "might fling out volcanic debris".

This is also more likely if huge chunks of red hot rock suddenly fall into the sea, something officials are concerned about with coastal cliffs in danger of collapsing.

Lava falls into the Atlantic Ocean off La PalmaAFP

For several days officials had predicted the lava would reach the ocean. Although volcanic activity calmed down on Monday, the volcano became more explosive overnight on Tuesday.

According to the Canary Island Volcanology Institute, the volcano has so far ejected more than 46 million cubic metres (1.6 billion cubic feet) of molten rock - which is the equivalent of more than 120,000 25 metre swimming pools.

More like this

volcano in La Palma

La Palma volcano: How much damage has it caused? And what will happen next?

View from space of the Sarychev volcano

Everything you need to know about volcanos

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

girl shouting about the climate

Could you teach your teacher about climate change?

comments
13
Betty Campbell.

A statue for Betty Campbell, Welsh equality pioneer

comments
1
Lava falls into the Atlantic Ocean off La Palma
play
0:54

Red-hot La Palma lava fizzes as it hits ocean

Newsround Home