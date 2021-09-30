play
Winnie-the-Pooh: Try our special 95th anniversary quiz!

Last updated at 17:38
winnie-the-pooh-bookGetty Images

This year is Winnie-the-Pooh's 95th anniversary! Everyone's favourite yellow bear is nearly a century old.

To mark the occasion, a brand new collection of stories was released on Thursday.

The books are written by children's writer Jane Riordan in the style of the original author A. A. Milne, with original illustrations by Mark Burgess.

At Newsround we thought we would celebrate with our very own Winnie-the-Pooh quiz!

Have a go and see how well you know your Poohsticks from your Heffalumps...

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

