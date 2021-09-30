Winnie-the-Pooh: Try our special 95th anniversary quiz!

Getty Images

This year is Winnie-the-Pooh's 95th anniversary! Everyone's favourite yellow bear is nearly a century old.

To mark the occasion, a brand new collection of stories was released on Thursday.

The books are written by children's writer Jane Riordan in the style of the original author A. A. Milne, with original illustrations by Mark Burgess.

At Newsround we thought we would celebrate with our very own Winnie-the-Pooh quiz!

Have a go and see how well you know your Poohsticks from your Heffalumps...

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.