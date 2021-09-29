Comedy Pet Photos: Take a look at some of these hilarious pictures
It's one of the funniest and cutest photo competitions around - pet owners choosing just the right time to snap their furry friends!
Say cheese! The Comedy Pet Photo Awards is run by Animal Friends. It was created by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam to celebrate the positive and vital role that pets can have in our lives. This photo was taken by David Poznanter in France of "Oak on a windy day showing off his pearly whites!"
Poznanter/ComedyPetPhotoAwards
We've all seen dogs going crazy chasing a bouncing ball, but Christine Johnson took this image on Crosby beach which presses a perfect pause! The dog's tail almost looks like a cricket bat about to whack it! The photo contest, which attracts photographers from all over the world, also aims to raise awareness about animal welfare and to raise money for charities which look after animals in need.
Johnson/ComedyPetPhotoAwards
Oh dear! Either this pooch is gassy after swallowing bubbles or photographer Zoe Ross picked her moment perfectly. No wonder the photo is called Whizz Pop! Over 2,000 images were sent in and 40 have been chosen to go forward to the final. Tom Sullam, co-founder of the competition said there were "too many great images to choose from, and always seems unfair to have a winner, but we have to. Dogs, cats, horses and so many other pets that do so much for our wellbeing, I want to thank you all."
Ross/ComedyPetPhotoAwards
"What is that and why does it keep following us around?" These chicks called Cutie and Speedy have just spotted their shadows - and it's so sweet! This year's charity is the Animal Support Angels. Amanda Broome from the charity said: "The amazing donation from the competition has been an absolute lifeline for the charity means that we can continue to help sick, stray and unwanted animals in need... This funding will allow us to really make a difference."
Bonnefoi/ComedyPetPhotoAwards
Photobomb! Even dogs like to get in on the action. Photographer Chloe Beck said: "This is my best friend and her husband... and their cheeky Sproodle, Hugo... Hugo jumped into the frame at just the right moment! He's a lockdown pup, so he hasn't quite gotten used to the excitement of being around other people yet!" The Category and Overall Winners will be announced in November with the top image winning £2,000, a goodie bag and a special trophy.
Beck/ComedyPetPhotoAwards
Say hello to Luke O'Brien and his dog Flint! Luke says not having the chance to play with his band-mates during lockdown led to rehearsals with his paw-fect singing partner! The finalists will be judged by a panel including Amanda from Animal Support Angles, Dave and Finn the magic dog act from BGT, along with Tia Dave’s 9-year-old daughter.
O'Brien/ComedyPetPhotoAwards
Peekaboo! This shot came all the way from Texas, USA. Photographer Millie Kerr said: "Someone in my parents' neighbourhood in San Antonio put in a peep hole for their terrier so it can look through the fence! I love passing by and seeing its adorable face peering at me." We love it too, Millie!
Kerr/ComedyPetPhotoAwards
Another US entry, this time from North Carolina. Owner Carmen Cromer said: "My golden retriever, Clementine, loves to stick her face in front of the hose while I water the plants. Her expression in this photo made me think of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, hence the photo's title - Jurassic Bark."