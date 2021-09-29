'Blah, blah, blah' Greta Thunberg criticises UK government at Youth4Climate

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Greta Thunberg mocked the ''empty words and promises'' of world leaders as "blah, blah, blah"

Greta Thunburg says people should 'not give up hope' about fighting climate change, after criticising the UK government for not taking meaningful action.

"We can still do this," she said, speaking at the Youth4Climate summit in Milan, Italy.

"Change is not only possible but urgently necessary.

"This is not the time to give up," she added.

Getty Images Greta's Friday for Future protests started again last Friday.

During her speech, the 18-year-old climate activist, also quoted some of the things Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said about Britain's response to climate change.

It's ahead of the UK hosting a big international climate change conference called Cop26, which will take place in Glasgow in November.

Criticising the government's efforts as words instead of action, the Swedish activist said: "Build back better, blah blah blah. Green economy, blah blah blah. Net zero by 2050, blah blah blah. Climate neutral, blah blah blah.

"This is all we hear from our so-called leaders. Words that sound great, but so far have led to no action."

What do the words mean? Net zero / climate neutral: Net zero or climate neutral means cutting emissions as far as possible, then balancing out any remaining emissions by doing things like planting more trees. Green economy: A green economy means a country operates in a way to reduce the impact on the environment. It includes things like renewable energy, or dealing with waste in a an environmentally friendly way. Build back better: Is a slogan used by lots of politicians, including Boris Johnson. It means being better prepared to deal with the damaging effects of things, such as climate change.

COP 26 coming soon

Getty Images

At Cop26, world leaders will meet to discuss the things countries can do to reduce global warming and climate change.

The summit will involve discussions about ending the burning of coal, reducing deforestation and increasing the use of electric cars.

"Of course, we need constructive dialogue - but they've now had 30 years of blah, blah, blah, and where has that led us," said Greta.

"Over 50% of all our CO2 emissions have occurred since 1990 and a third since 2005."

Getty Images Greta criticised world leaders including Boris Johnson in her speech

The UK has promised to cut 78% of its emissions by 2035. But the government's current plans are projected to deliver less than a quarter of the cuts needed to meet the goal.

Mr Johnson has said he will push for action on coal, climate, cars and trees in particular at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.

Several other countries have also announced plans to reduce the greenhouse gasses they produce as part of the Paris Agreement, a promise between nations to tackle climate change.

Experts say some recent announcements, such as China's statement that it would not build any more coal plants overseas and the US, EU and others pledging to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030, are signs that progress is being made.

However, Greta has said the UK, like many other countries, uses what she has called "creative carbon accounting", where things like the fossil fuels exported from Britain to other parts of the world are not currently counted as part of the emissions the country produces.

"Just recently, a report by the UN (United Nations) showed that the global emissions are expected to rise by 16% by 2030," Greta added.

"I mean that says it all. We think that we are moving in the right direction, but the emissions are actually still increasing."

Of course, we need constructive dialogue - but they've now had 30 years of blah, blah, blah, and where has that led us? Greta Thunberg

A government spokesperson said: "Given the UK has cut emissions faster than any other major economy over the past three decades, and that we are the first country to legislate to reach net zero by 2050, we stand by our assertion that we are leading the way in the fight against climate change."