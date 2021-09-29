Messi, Sheriff and Salah: Three big stories from Tuesday's Champions League matches

Getty Images Curtis Jones, Sebastien Thill and Lionel Messi - names you may have heard of and others you probably haven't - but they all shone in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

It was a very eventful evening in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday night, with shock victories, big-name goal scorers and even bigger score lines.

Read on to find out what happened around Europe in the most prestigious club competition in the world.

A big victory for a small club

Getty Images Sheriff players Dimitris Kolovos and Giorgos Athanasiadis celebrate their incredible victory in Madrid.

Who are the team called Sheriff?

You may have never heard of Sheriff Tiraspol before Tuesday night, but they produced one of the biggest upsets in Champions League history by beating 13-time winners Real Madrid 1-2!

Sheriff were already the first ever Moldovan side to reach the group stage of the Champions League, but they went one step further by beating one of the most successful clubs in the world.

Midfielder Sebastien Thill, who's from Norway, won the game for the visiting side with a stunning half-volley in the 89th minute, sending his team-mates wild with celebrations at the final whistle.

"The side were so brave with how we played and luckily enough I was able to score a bit of a stunner" he said after the match. After this match, we all went crazy. There are a lot of foreigners in the club, we come from all types of countries. It's our strength."

Messi off the mark for PSG

Getty Images That's a lot of goals... Messi, Neymar and Mbappe are considered one of the most intimidating front lines in football.

Elsewhere, the one of the world's best players scored his first ever goal for his new team.

When Paris St-Germain signed Lionel Messi from Barcelona back in August, they would never have guessed they would be waiting more than a month for his to score his first goal for them.

But the superstar striker helped his new side to victory against Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday evening,

Having played for Barcelona since he was 13, it was the first professional goal he had scored for any other club.

The 34-year-old has teamed up with the skilful forward duo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to take PSG top of Group A, sinking Man City into a dangerous position at risk of not reaching the knockout stage.

Liverpool dominate in Porto... again

Getty Images Liverpool have scored three or more goals in six consecutive matches for only the third time in the club's history

Meanwhile, Liverpool scored a whopping five goals against Portuguese side Porto, with their own superstar front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all scoring.

The Reds have an impressive record against Porto having never lost to them in the Champions League, with 4-1, 5-0 and 2-0 wins in recent games.

Another standout player in Jurgen Klopp's side was 20-year-old Curtis Jones, who was involved in four of Liverpool's five goals, teeing up Firminho for his second of the evening.

The Reds also remembered one of their biggest legends - striker Roger Hunt - who was in the England team that won the 1966 World Cup and whose death at 83 was announced yesterday.