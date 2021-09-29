Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Songs and dances for Week 2?

Strictly is back!

The Strictly contest for the Glitterball trophy begins properly this week!

After the opening live show and first dances, the celebrity and pro couples will be competing to stay in the competition with the public and the judges saying goodbye to one pair on Sunday night's show.

One couple will be missing however - Tom and Amy are out of action for a week as they tested positive for coronavirus which means they are isolating for now.

We now know the songs that couples will be dancing to and their music choices too - and there are some bangers in there!

Which songs and which dances?!

Getty Images Katie and Gorka will need their speediest shoes on to dance the jive to Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

It's the cha cha for Rhys and Nancy to Reach Out, I'll Be There by Human Nature

Rose and Giovanni will be doing the salsa to Cuba by the Gibson Brothers

A fun one for Tilly as she and Nikita will do a Charleston to Yes Sir! That's My Baby by Firehouse Five Plus Two.

Getty Images AJ and Kai smashed it last week and will dance the foxtrot to the song Tears Dry On Their Own by Amy Winehouse.

Nina and Neil will perform the tango to Would I Lie To You? by 80s band Eurythmics.

Sara and Aljaz will perform the foxtrot to Dream A Little Dream Of Me by Cass Elliot.

It's the quickstep for Olympian Adam and Katya to Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet.

Getty We can expect 100% drama from Dan and Nadiya as they do the paso doble to Giant by Rag N Boneman and Calvin Harris

For Judi and Graziano it's the dreaded samba to Get Busy Sean Paul.

Greg and Karen will being doing a couple's choice to If You Could Read My Mind by Ultra Naté, Amber, Jocelyn Enriquez.

Getty Images John and Johannes will perform the cha cha to Starstruck by Years & Years.

Ugo and Oti will dance the quick step to Bring Me Sunshine by The Jive Aces.

And it's the tango for Robert and Dianne to La Cumparsita by Machiko Ozawa.