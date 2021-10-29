play
Watch Newsround

Autistic author Elle McNicoll wants more diversity in books

According to the National Literacy Trust UK,32.7% of children aged between nine and 18 do not see themselves represented in books that they read.

Diversity is an important issue, and many creative people are taking extra steps to make their work more inclusive.

Author Elle McNicoll has autism. She wrote a Kind of Spark which follows the story of an autistic girl named Addie, who begins to uncover the secrets of witch trials in her town many years ago.

Check out the video where Elle explains what neurodivergence means and why it is important to always try and include people from all backgrounds.

Watch more videos

Autistic author Elle McNicoll wants more diversity in books
Video

Autistic author Elle McNicoll wants more diversity in books

La Palma volcano: What's the latest?
Video

La Palma volcano: What's the latest?

Check out the house that moved across the water!
Video

Check out the house that moved across the water!

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!
Video

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames
Video

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees
Video

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?
Video

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Astronauts head to desert to prepare for Mars missions
Video

Astronauts head to desert to prepare for Mars missions

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

Concussion - is rugby safe for kids?
Video

Concussion - is rugby safe for kids?

Check out the human-carrying drone!
Video

Check out the human-carrying drone!

Top Stories

elephant-tusks.

Where did tusks come from?

comments
Euro 2022 trophy

England to face Northern Ireland at Euro 2022

comments
pikmin-bloom.

Pikmin Bloom launched by the makers of Pokémon Go

comments
Newsround Home