According to the National Literacy Trust UK,32.7% of children aged between nine and 18 do not see themselves represented in books that they read.

Diversity is an important issue, and many creative people are taking extra steps to make their work more inclusive.

Author Elle McNicoll has autism. She wrote a Kind of Spark which follows the story of an autistic girl named Addie, who begins to uncover the secrets of witch trials in her town many years ago.

Check out the video where Elle explains what neurodivergence means and why it is important to always try and include people from all backgrounds.