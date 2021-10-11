Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic that are polluting oceans around the world, so how have scientists taken inspiration from manta rays to help clean our oceans?

Manta rays are huge fish that are quite flat and have two wing-like fins, and they love to feed on plankton.

Scientists have taken inspiration from how the fish eat plankton by filtering sea water through their mouths, without any plankton getting clogged.

This sparked an idea to develop new technology in water treatment plants that could stop microplastics becoming clogged in them - just like a manta ray!

Take a look to see how manta rays eat plankton and how this has inspired new technology!