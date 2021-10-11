play
Watch Newsround

How manta rays have helped to clean up microplastics

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic that are polluting oceans around the world, so how have scientists taken inspiration from manta rays to help clean our oceans?

Manta rays are huge fish that are quite flat and have two wing-like fins, and they love to feed on plankton.

Scientists have taken inspiration from how the fish eat plankton by filtering sea water through their mouths, without any plankton getting clogged.

This sparked an idea to develop new technology in water treatment plants that could stop microplastics becoming clogged in them - just like a manta ray!

Take a look to see how manta rays eat plankton and how this has inspired new technology!

Watch more videos

How manta rays have helped to clean up microplastics
Video

How manta rays have helped to clean up microplastics

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?
Video

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

Crocodile vs Drone! Who wins?
Video

Crocodile vs Drone! Who wins?

'There's more lava pouring down the hillside'
Video

'There's more lava pouring down the hillside'

Concussion - is rugby safe for kids?
Video

Concussion - is rugby safe for kids?

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Check out the human-carrying drone!
Video

Check out the human-carrying drone!

'Anna and Elsa' take us behind the scenes of Frozen the Musical!
Video

'Anna and Elsa' take us behind the scenes of Frozen the Musical!

Meet the school kids making use of recycled masks
Video

Meet the school kids making use of recycled masks

Six things you might not know about sign languages
Video

Six things you might not know about sign languages

Jacqueline Wilson: Writing helped when I was 'fed up'
Video

Jacqueline Wilson: Writing helped when I was 'fed up'

The running sisters hoping for future Olympic success
Video

The running sisters hoping for future Olympic success

Top Stories

Scuba diver exploring coral at the Great Barrier Reef

Could clouds help save the Great Barrier Reef?

comments
Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima face Katie and Gorka in the Strictly week three results show

Who was the second celeb to leave Strictly?

comments
Ancient toilet discovered in Israel

Want to see a 2,700-year-old toilet?

comments
Newsround Home