Have you seen long queues outside petrol stations recently?

Over the past few days, many petrol stations have had long queues forming outside!

This is because some petrol stations have had limited supplies of fuel some due to a shortage of delivery drivers, while others have run out due to panic buying.

This is when many people suddenly buy as much food or fuel as they can because they are worried about something bad could soon happen, for example a shortage.

But the government said there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the UK and they have been working to find a solution.