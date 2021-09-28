Fuel: Army on standby as driver shortage continues to cause problems at the pumps

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Have you seen long queues outside petrol stations recently?

The government have said members of the British Army are standing by ready to help with the delivery of petrol to fuelling stations, if they are required.

Some petrol stations around the UK have had to close temporarily after running out of fuel.

Deliveries of more supplies have been delayed because there is a shortage of tanker drivers to transport the petrol.

More than 150 military drivers are ready to deliver the fuel in the meantime.

Some people are also calling for key workers to get priority access to fuel, if they need it.

The last few days have seen long queues at the pumps and reports of people buying more petrol than they need because they need it or they're worried it will run out.

There is said to be an estimated shortage of 100,000 lorry drivers in the UK which is causing problems for supermarkets and food suppliers.

Priority for key workers?

Meanwhile doctors, nurses, prison staff unions and care staff have called for essential workers to be given priority for fuel.

The public services union, Unison, called on ministers to use emergency powers to "designate fuel stations for the sole use of key workers".

Some ambulance trusts have their own fuel pumps in their depots and their supplies are expected to be prioritised - but essential workers can still be caught out.

One ambulance driver in north London told the BBC he had visited several filling stations in his search for fuel.

The UK Homecare Association said people had been left waiting for carers at home because staff had been caught in queues for petrol.

What's next?

The Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is the government minister in charge of all things trade in and out of the UK, said placing the Army on standby was a "sensible, precautionary step".

A fuel tankers fills up at a refinery in Ellesmere Port but there is a shortage of drivers to deliver the fuel to the petrol stations

He is insisting that involving the troops is only a "temporary measure" if required and "to help ease pressures...for fuel".

Leading fuel suppliers, including BP and Shell, have sought to reassure the public that supplies remain unaffected at source - with pressures expected to ease shortly.