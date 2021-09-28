Amazing movie props go on sale

Memorabilia and famous outfits from some of Hollywood's biggest movies are going on sale - but you might need to save up!
More than 1,000 pieces of film and TV memorabilia worth an estimated £5.5million are due to go under the hammer. The costumes include the Batman suit from the 1995 film Batman Forever and Tobey Maguire's web-slinger outfit from 2007's Spider-Man 3 - which if the rumours are true may get another outing in Spider-Man: No Way Home!
Star Wars is always a favourite for movie collectors. The priciest item in the auction is a light-up X-wing filming model from Return of the Jedi, which it is estimated will sell for between £200,000 and £300,000. While modern films use loads of visual effects, these miniatures would have been used to film action sequences the old fashioned way - with models.
They look like toys you'd want to play with, or try on, to us! From the same film, a Stormtrooper helmet is expected to sell for between £100,000 and £150,000. I wonder whose head was inside that one?
And if you are into cool helmets, how about something more modern? Yes, if you have load of cash lying around you could snap up Star Lord's helmet from Guardians of the Galaxy.
The memorabilia is all being sold by the company Prop Store, based in Hertfordshire. This is Buddy's suit from the Christmas film favourite Elf. You can tell the Prop shop boss Stephen Lane is desperate to try it on!
But it's not just outfits and models that are on sale, there are also some high tech devices that appeared in films. This is the hoverboard that Marty McFly used in Back to the Future II. That film was set in a future-2015 when the movie-makers thought everyone would be driving around in flying cars - if only!
Star Wars memorabilia doesn't get much more desirable that this - your very own remote-controlled droid! This one was used in the 2016 movie Rogue One AND the 2018 film Solo. Hmmm, it'd be cool to have but not sure where we'd put it to be honest.
Last up as we head toward October, that means Halloween and if you are worried about any ghosts and ghouls why not get your very own proton pack - this one is from the 2016 movie Ghostbusters!