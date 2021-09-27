Imagine scoring a hat-trick to take your team to the World Cup!

Well that dream became a reality for teenage powerchair star, Patrick. His three goals mean Northern Ireland will take part in the competition in Australia next year.

Patrick, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, uses a modified wheelchair to play the sport.

"It's a big deal to me," he says "because growing up I always wanted to play sport.

"Powerchair football has shown me that just because you have a disability doesn't mean you can't compete at a high level."