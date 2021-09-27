play
Watch Newsround

Dementia in football: First football match without heading

Last updated at 16:49
comments
View Comments (5)
The Spennymoor team taking part in the match
The first adult football match without heading took place between Spennymoor and Team Solan.

Football is a game played mostly with the feet but using headers to control the ball often happens, so what would the match be like if you couldn't use your head?

Last weekend the first adult football match without any heading took place.

The match was at Spennymoor Town FC in the north-east of England, and was held to raise awareness of the risk of dementia in players. Dementia is a syndrome that causes the brain to not function properly.

In 2019, a study found professional footballers were more likely to suffer from brain diseases later in life and it is thought that heading the ball might be one of the reasons this happens.

In the first half of the last weekend's match, players were only allowed to head the ball inside the 18-yard box. Then for the second half, players weren't allowed to head the ball anywhere on the pitch.

The game was set up by the charity Head for Change. They say they don't want to ban heading completely, but want to raise more awareness and promote for more research into what the long-term effects of heading a football might be.

The Football Association has also recently changed some of its guidelines on heading to help protect players from injury:

  • Under 11s are banned from heading in training
  • Professional clubs in England have been told to limit players to 10 "higher-force headers" a week in training

There is still a lot of discussion around headers and campaign groups are asking for more research into the links between heading and dementia so they can take steps to protect the players.

So what do you think? Should heading be banned in football completely? Take part in our vote below.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

Head to the comments to let us know your thoughts, do you think heading should be banned? What do you think the game would be like without heading? Tell us your opinions.

More like this

netball

England netball: The Roses make history in New Zealand

Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar

Who is the highest paid footballer in the world?

Ryder Cup

What is the Ryder Cup?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • I voted no because lots of people score goals with headers and you could use a softer ball for training or maybe even in real matches.

  • I think headers should only be allowed inside the box. Otherwise there will be no point of corners and crosses.

  • It damaged your brain so yes

    • Ocean Pug replied:
      Exactly

  • It should not be banned, it is a great way to earn possession or even score in professional mathces, If people have disabilities, use a ball that is not as strong as a professional one. Thank you.

  • They should practice with a foam ball for under elevens and then go onto harder balls after they pass an exam or assesment.

    • ShimmerMermaid replied:
      Agreed. Someone I know really hurt their head when doing a header.

Top Stories

oil tanker graphic image

How do petrol stations work?

comments
7
stamps
image

Pandemic heroes celebrated in children's art stamps

panda
play
1:15

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Newsround Home