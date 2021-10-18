Black History Month: Try the Horrible Histories 'Wonderful Windrush' game

The Horrible Histories game looks at important figures from Windrush era, from 1948 - 1971, when people from the Commonwealth arrived in Britain to help with the post-war rebuilding process

October is Black History Month which celebrates the important contributions black people have made to the UK.

The event has been celebrated nationwide for more than 30 years.

The month was originally founded to recognise the contributions that people of African and Caribbean backgrounds have made to the UK, over many generations.

Now, Black History Month has expanded to include the history of not just African and Caribbean people, but black people in general.

As part of that, the Horrible Histories team has made an amazing game to help you find out more about important and influential black people.

Try it out Play the Horrible Histories Wonderful Windrush Game here

Who is featured in the game?

Evening Standard Sybil Phoenix was the first black woman to be awarded an MBE

Throughout history black people have always been present in the UK but there has been a lack of representation in the history books.

Many people say that it's important to remember the forgotten people who have helped to shape the UK.

Reverend Sybil Theodora Phoenix OBE, a British community worker of Guyanese birth. She was the first black woman to be awarded the MBE, in 1973.

Claudia Jones was journalist and campaigner who set up the West Indian Gazette and forerunner to the Notting Hill carnival.

Cate Gillon Sam King was in the Royal Airforce (RAF) and travelled to the UK on the Empire Windrush, a ship which brought lots of people to the UK from the Caribbean

Sam Beaver King MBE was in the RAF and a postal worker. He travelled on the original Empire Windrush voyage and later became Mayor of Southwark.

Lord David Pitt was a doctor and politician who campaigned for civil rights.

Ron Burton Aldwyn Roberts, the king of Calypso, was also known as Lord Kitchener

Aldwyn Roberts HBM DA, also known as Lord Kitchener was an amazing calypso artist.

Mona Baptiste was actress and singer, best known for her song 'Calypso Blues'.

Sam Selvon was a novelist who moved to London from Trinidad in the 1950s.

Why not have a go at the game and let us know what you think in the comments below...