Switzerland: 30th country in the world to allow same-sex marriage

Switzerland has legalised same-sex marriage for the first time.

In a referendum in the country, almost two-thirds of people (64%) voted in favour of a change in the law which is likely to come into effect on 1 July next year.

It means that Swiss gay or lesbian couples can marry and are also allowed to have children or adopt children.

Switzerland, which borders France, Germany and Italy, joins several European countries as the 30th nation in the world that's approved same-sex marriage.

Whoever loves each other and wants to get married will be able to do so, regardless of whether it is two men, two women, or a man and a woman. Karin Keller-Sutter , Swiss Justice Minister

LGBTQ+ campaigners say the vote is a historic moment for Switzerland.

Jan Muller, of the "yes" campaign in favour of the law change, said: "It is a historic day for Switzerland, a historic day when it comes to equality for same-sex couples, and it is also an important day for the whole LGBT community."

Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said: "Whoever loves each other and wants to get married will be able to do so, regardless of whether it is two men, two women, or a man and a woman."

What does same-sex marriage mean? Same-sex marriage, which is sometimes called a gay marriage, is the marriage of two people of the same sex or gender. That means a marriage between two men, or a marriage between two women.

However, some people in Switzerland are against the idea, saying it would undermine traditional families. Monika Rueegger, a politician from the Swiss People's Party who's an opponent of the plans, doesn't think same-sex couples should have children, saying: "This was not about love and feelings. It was about children's welfare."

Over the last 20 years, most countries in western Europe have recognised same-sex marriage. However, in Switzerland many big decisions end up going to a nationwide vote.

The new law, which had the backing of the Swiss government and all major political parties except the People's Party, was passed by the country's parliament in December.

But opponents who challenged the law gathered enough signatures to force a referendum.

A referendum is a vote in which adults can take part, normally giving a "Yes" or "No" answer to a question.

What's the law in the UK and around the world?

People of the same sex are allowed to get married in the UK.

It's been legal in England, Wales and Scotland since 2014, and in 2019 the rules changed for Northern Ireland too.

Elsewhere, in the Republic of Ireland, a referendum in 2015 voted to legalise same-sex marriage and in the same year, same-sex marriages were legalised in all 50 states in America.

In contrast, several eastern-European countries still have rules that prevent marriage between people of the same gender, and gay couples have fewer rights and can't do things such as adopt children.

In Russia for example, President Vladamir Putin passed a law in 2013 banning the promotion of homosexuality to people under the age of 18. President Putin said the law "does not harm anyone" and Russia's justice department says it is designed to "protect the morals and health of children".

But the European Court of Human Rights has ruled that it is discriminatory and encourages homophobia.

Elsewhere there are 69 countries that have laws that criminalise homosexuality, meaning that - not only is gay marriage not allowed - it's illegal to be gay and can result in strict punishments.

Several of those nations are in the Middle East and nearly half are in African countries where old laws banning homosexuality have remained since British colonial times.

Out of the 53 countries in the Commonwealth - countries that are mostly former British colonies - 36 still have laws that mean being gay is illegal.