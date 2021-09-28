How can you avoid getting stung by a wasp?

It can be quite scary coming face to face to face with a wasp and lots of people may swat at the insects to ward them off.

However, this isn't actually the best way to keep them at bay and avoid getting stung!

Wasps are tiny compared to humans, so its important to ensure you don't scare them as that's when they're more likely to sting.

Andrew from the charity Buglife has all you need to know on what to do if you come into contact with a wasp and why the brightly coloured flying insects are so amazing!