Petrol: How do petrol stations work?

Last updated at 15:58
hand filling up petrol at pumpGetty Images

Recently people have been talking about fuel and maybe you've even been stuck in a long queue at the petrol station.

This is because some petrol stations have had limited supplies of fuel and others have had to close due to a shortage of delivery drivers.

All of this has lead to some people panic buying petrol which has caused long queues.

The government said there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the UK and they have been working to find a solution. The transport secretary Grant Shapps said oil refineries had "plenty of petrol".

But how do petrol stations work? Where does petrol come from and how does it get to our cars? Well you can find out more below!

  • Someone in my class said they saw someone with big cans and were filling them with petrol!

  • Wow I never knew @snowtiger55

    • snowtiger55 replied:
      😃 yes bezzie x

  • Also I think crude oil is in plastics

  • Cool that is really interesting!

