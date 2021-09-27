Pandemic heroes celebrated in children's art stamps
600,000 young people entered pictures for a Royal Mail stamp competition to celebrate the pandemic's heroes.
A record number of young people entered a competition to design a Royal Mail stamp celebrating the pandemic's heroes. This design has come from Megan Barbour, aged 13.
Royal Mail
606,049 young people aged from four to 14 entered designs with 120 finalists chosen. This image was made by Jessica Zhu, aged 14.
Royal Mail
Design inspirations included farmers, postal workers, frontline medical staff and Sir Captain Tom Moore. This illustration of Sir Captain Tom came from Kristina Zelenko, aged 11.
Royal Mail
Eight winning stamps will be chosen from the 120 that have been long-listed, and will be released next year. This colourful drawing of a postal worker came from Isabel He, aged 7.
Royal Mail
This lovely image of a bus driver comes from Anna Issac, aged 10.
Royal Mail
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "It is of great credit to the children of this country that in world record breaking numbers they picked up their paintbrushes, pens and paints and paid artistic tribute to the heroes of our coronavirus response." This bold design came from Alessia Iaccarino, aged 12.
Royal Mail
James Bambrook, aged 10, created this bright and colourful image of a farmer working in the field with a rainbow shining above them.
Royal Mail
Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson said: "We have been amazed and impressed by the sheer volume of entries, and to have achieved a Guinness World Records title in the process shows how much the UK's children value those heroes who have kept the nation moving during such a difficult period." This picture of a volunteer delivering a package to a family was created by Oliver Maddox, aged 12.