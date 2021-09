Mask wearing became the norm as we all tried to stop the spread of coronavirus, but you may have noticed a lot of them have ended up on our streets and hedgerows,

Well, school children in Cornwall are part of a clever plan to pick up the litter and recycle the masks, all while helping to clean up their streets and parks.

The children will pick up any used masks with special litter pickers made from... recycled masks!

Take a look!