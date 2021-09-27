Earthshot Prize: Prince William will host a new series all about the environment

PA Media Prince William launched the prize last year to inspire people across the globe to come up with solutions to tackle some of today's biggest environmental issues

Prince William will be hosting a brand new TV show all about the environment.

It'll see the Duke of Cambridge speak with guests who've been recognised for finding outstanding solutions to climate issues.

This includes finalists of The Earthshot Prize, a global competition Prince William launched last year to inspire people to solve "some of the world's greatest environmental challenges".

The programme, called The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, will also be presented by Sir David Attenborough.

Speaking in a short trailer for the five-part series, the prince said: "This is a moment for hope, not fear.

"It's for this very reason that I launched the Earthshot Prize, the most ambitious environmental prize in history.

"A decade of action to repair our planet."

PA Media Sir David Attenborough will also present the programme

Prince William named 15 Earthshot finalists from across the globe that had been selected from 750 nominations in September.

Five overall will be chosen and they'll each be awarded £1 million to help them tackle a issues affecting the planet.

The winners will be announced on 17 October at a ceremony in London which will air on BBC One.

The 15 finalists have been split into five different categories which each focus on a different environmental issue:

•Protect and Restore Nature •Clean our Air •Revive our Oceans •Build a Waste-Free World •Fix our Climate

The final 15 individuals and teams include 14-year-old Vinisha Umashankar from India who has designed a solar-powered ironing cart, the nation of Costa Rica, which has pioneered a project paying local citizens to restore natural ecosystems, and a Chinese app that allows its citizens to check local air and water quality.

PA Media The show will recognise people who've been recognised for finding outstanding solutions to climate issues

The environmental series will air from 3 October, and each episode will focus one of the five big issues participants were asked to find solutions on as part of the competition.

"In the run-up to Cop26, there couldn't be a more critical time to air this landmark series, and celebrate the amazing ingenuity of people across the world," said the BBC's chief content officer Charlotte Moore.