Strictly's Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden test positive for coronavirus

PA Media Tom Fletcher and his dance partner, Amy Dowden

Strictly Come Dancing's Tom Fletcher and his dance partner Amy Dowden have both tested positive for coronavirus.

Their test results were revealed following their live performance in Saturday night's show.

Both Tom and Amy will now be self-isolating separately and will not take part in next weekend's Strictly.

The BBC said "that all being well, they will return the following week".

PA Media Amy Dowden and Tom Fletcher performing during the dress run for the first episode of Strictly Come Dancing

Amy shared her reaction to her positive test result on her Instagram.

She said that she was not experiencing any symptoms of coronavirus, and said during her isolation period her "mind will be going crazy with choreography ideas ready to get back on the strictly dance floor..."

Tom's diagnosis meant he was forced to miss a gig with his band McFly on Sunday night in Glasgow.

On Twitter, following the announcement that he would not be able to attend the gig, he said: "So, so sorry."

Saturday night saw Amy and Tom performing the Cha, Cha, Cha to September by Earth, Wind and Fire in their first live Strictly performance.

The pair opened the show, scoring 21 points out of 40.

PA Media Presenter AJ Odudu and dancer Kai Widdrington had the highest result of the night

No one left the show this week, as it was the first week of performances.

Highest scoring was AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, who danced the Jive to Gold Dust by DJ Fresh.

Together they scored a whopping 34 points.

PA Media Johannes Radebe and John Waite made Strictly history this weekend

This week's Strictly also saw the first same-sex male couple competing in the show's history.

Johannes Radebe and John Waite received a standing ovation from the audience following their Tango, which scored them 30 points.

