Rangers footballer Glen Kamara booed by crowd of children in Europa League match

EPA

Rangers manager, Steven Gerrard, says there needs to be stronger punishments to stop racism in football, after his player, Glen Kamara, was booed in their Europa League match against Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic.

The match was played in a stadium of 10,000 children, and their chaperones, because adults were banned after racist chanting by Sparta fans in a previous game.

The booing of Kamara by the Sparta Prague fans comes just six months after he was racially abused by a player, Ondrej Kudela, from Sparta's rivals - Slavia Prague.

Sparta released a statement saying these "unfounded accusations" of racism are "desperate and ridiculous".

Why was Kamara targeted?

Getty Images Kamara was racially abused in a match against Slavia Prague

In March, Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela was found guilty of using racist language aimed at Glen Kamara during a Europa League match.

He was given a 10 match suspension by UEFA - who run the competition - after it was alleged that he whispered racist language in Kamara's ear.

Five months on, Rangers played fellow Czech Republic side, Sparta Prague, in the Europa League.

Sparta Prague's Letna Stadium was originally supposed to be shut to fans following a separate racist incident in a previous game.

However, UEFA backed down on this and agreed to let 10,000 children and accompanying adults into the stadium.

In the match, large boos could be heard when Kamara touched the ball, more than for any other Rangers player, as Sparta secured a 1-0 win.

What have Rangers said?

Reuters

Speaking after the match, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said there needs to be stronger penalties to tackle racism.

"I'm fully aware now [of the booing] having watched the game back with audio and I'm actually surprised I wasn't aware of it during the game," explained Gerrard on Friday morning.

He also confirmed that the "wheels are already in motion" with an official complaint to Uefa, adding: "There needs to be more done. That's the only way it's going to be eradicated."

The former Liverpool player added: "I've spoken to Glen, he is OK, but our conversation will remain private.

"Sadly, these things keep raising their head far too often and, unfortunately, the punishments are not severe enough."

What have Sparta Prague said?

Reuters

In a statement on the club's website Sparta said they "will proudly defend our children".

They also asked Rangers to "do their part to stop the xenophobic atmosphere directed towards our children, our beautiful country and its inhabitants".

Xenophobia is when someone is prejudiced against people from a different country or place.

Newsround has contacted Uefa for its response on the matter.