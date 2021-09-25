Greta Thunberg calls for climate action ahead of German election

Reuters

Greta Thunberg was joined by tens of thousands of people at a climate rally in Germany ahead of the country's general election on Sunday.

Activists from Thunberg's "Fridays for the Future" campaign staged protests in 470 German towns and cities on Friday.

"No political party is doing enough," the Swedish campaigner told a gathering in Berlin.

The activists are calling for Germany to do more to limit global warming and to end the use of coal for power generation by 2030, instead of 2038.

Why was Greta protesting in Germany?

Climate change has been a major talking point for all of the parties battling it out in the election campaign in Germany.

The current Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel is stepping down after 16 years in charge of the country so these elections will see a new Chancellor in charge.

The German protests were part of a string of rallies around the world, from Japan and Italy to India, Austria and Britain.

Germany signed up to the targets of the 2015 Paris accord, promising to keep global temperature increase "well below" 2C (3.6F) and to try to limit it to 1.5C.

However, like many countries who signed up to the agreement, it has fallen short of its targets.

Reuters Greta Thunberg (pictured) was speaking in front of an estimated crowd of 100,000 people in Berlin

Speaking in Berlin, Thunberg said:"We must keep going into the streets and we must keep demanding our leaders to take real climate action. We must never give up. There's no going back now."

"We can still turn this around," she added. "We demand change, and we are the change."

Activists have called Sunday's election as the "vote of the century," arguing that the decision taken by the next government will influence the country's efforts to tackle climate change for decades to come.