The school locking up mobile phones during lessons

Do you use your mobile phone at school?

A school in Bedfordshire has become one of the first in the UK to use lockable mobile phone pouches to help keep them out of the classroom.

Headteacher Andrew McBurnie introduced the idea last year and said it has had a big impact.

"Now the school is a nicer place, it's more friendly, there's better communication." He said.

Mr McBurnie's school is one of 15 in the UK trying out the lockable pouches.

How does it work?

At the start of the school day pupils place their mobile phones into a magnetic pouch that needs a special keycode to open them.

Then, at the end of the day the pouches are unlocked and the pupils can take their phones home.

Even the teachers are not allowed to have their phones on show during school-time.

Mr McBurnie said that since the pouches were introduced, reports of cyberbullying have fallen by 72 per cent, and there have been fewer arguments over online issues.

What do you think? Are the pouches a good idea, or do you think pupils should be able to keep their phones?