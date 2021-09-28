Critically-endangered tortoises released in Madagascar

Turtle Survival Alliance

Conservationists are releasing 1000 critically-endangered radiated tortoises back into the wild in Madagascar.

The radiated tortoise - named after the yellow lines on it's shell - can only found on the island of Madagascar.

Their numbers in the wild have dropped harshly from 12 million in 2000, to just three million now, due to an increase in poaching and trafficking.

The big release in Madagascar is part of a project by the Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA), which will hopefully mean that more than 26,000 rescued tortoises can eventually be re-introduced back into the wild.

"This historic reintroduction represents a critical juncture for the TSA-Madagascar program and our country's iconic radiated tortoise" said TSA-Madagascar Director Herilala Randriamahazo.

"If we can establish a reliable and effective method to return confiscated tortoises to their native landscape in protective communities, then we can begin to draw down the massive numbers we are supporting in captivity. The persistence of our treasured radiated tortoise in nature depends on it."

The tortoises have been moved from a rescue centre in Tsihombe, in southern Madagascar, to a six-hectare area of forest, whose location is being kept a secret for their safety.

The TSA are currently looking after around 25,000 radiated tortoises, who have all been rescued from poachers that were going to sell them for meat or into the illegal pet trade.

Of the 1000 tortoises to be released, around 30-40 of them will have special GPS tracking devices attached to their shells to help the conservationists keep an eye on them.

"The release of these first 1,000 tortoises epitomizes TSA's long - term commitment to responsibly returning animals to their rightful place in the wild," said Rick Hudson , President of Turtle Survival Alliance.