Strictly Come Dancing 2021: What did you think of the dances?

Guy LEvy/BBC/PA

Strictly Come Dancing is back! - But who do you think deserved a 10?

The competition for the Glitterball Trophy officially kicked off last night with the celebrity contestants taking to the ballroom floor to perform their first official routines.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all had their scoring paddles at the ready.

But which couple do you think gave the best performance? Was their tango a triumph, or was their jive a bit flat? Let us know in the comments below!

Who were the top scorers?

PA Media AJ and Kai blew the judges away with their Jive

Aj and Kai's Jive routine to 'Gold Dust' by DJ Fresh was packed with high energy dance moves that pushed them to the top of the leaderboard with a total score of 34 out of 40 points!

John and his partner Johannes also triumphed this week with their terrific Tango to Blue Monday by New Order, scoring 30 points.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty also racked up an impressive 30 points with his partner Katya for their Cha Cha routine to 'Beggin' by Måneskin, putting them in joint second place with John and Johannes.

Who could be in danger?

PA Media Sara and Alijaz's Cha Cha Cha needed a bit more work

Whilst Adam and Katya's Cha Cha routine put them top of the leaderboard, Sara and Alijaz's put them in last place with a score of 17.

It was a disappointing score for Ugo and Oti too, who earned a total of 18 points for their Samba routine.

There is no results show on Sunday, and contestants won't be voted off this week, but their scores will carry over to next week.

What did you think of the routines last night? Who was your favourite?