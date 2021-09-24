Strictly Come Dancing 20201: Songs and dances for week one announced

Strictly is back!

Strictly came is with a bang and after the massive show opener, the dancers are back this week to show off their talents,

The competition for the Glitterball Trophy officially begins tonight as the Strictly Come Dancing stars will dance live for the very first time.

There will also be a group routine from the professional dancers before the pairs take to the dance floor - live!

The pairs will dance before Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, who have their scoring paddles at the ready.

So which dance styles will each couple take on? We've got all the info you need.

What will the pairs be dancing and to which songs?

This will be the first time the pairs will dance in front of the judges live

AJ & Kai: Jive to Gold Dust by DJ Fresh

Judi & Graziano: American Smooth to Chain of Fools by Aretha Franklin

Adam & Katya: Cha Cha to Beggin' by Maneskin

Katie & Gorka: Tango to Black Hole by Griff

Getty Images Rose & Giovanni: Jive to Shake it off by Taylor Swift

Sara & Aljaz: Cha Cha to The Boss by Diana Ross

Dan & Nadiya: Quickstep to Everybody Needs Somebody to Love by the Blues Brothers

Greg & Karen: American Smooth to That's Life by Frank Sinatra

John & Johannes: Tango to Blue Monday by New Order

Getty Images Nina & Neil: Samba to Mi Gente by J Balvin, Willi William and Beyonce

Rhys & Nancy: Viennese Waltz to End of The Road by Boys II Men

Robert & Dianne: Cha Cha to Rasputin by Boney M

Tom & Amy: Cha Cha to September by Earth, Wind & Fire

Ugo & Oti: Samba to Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

Getty Images Tilly & Nikita: Waltz to Consequences by Camila Cabello

No one will leave the competition tonight but the scores from the judges will be carried over to next week, and you guys at home can vote for your favourites.

Who do you want to see winning Strictly 2021? Let us know in the comments!