Strictly Come Dancing 20201: Songs and dances for week one announced

Strictly came is with a bang and after the massive show opener, the dancers are back this week to show off their talents,
The competition for the Glitterball Trophy officially begins tonight as the Strictly Come Dancing stars will dance live for the very first time.
There will also be a group routine from the professional dancers before the pairs take to the dance floor - live!
The pairs will dance before Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, who have their scoring paddles at the ready.
So which dance styles will each couple take on? We've got all the info you need.
AJ & Kai: Jive to Gold Dust by DJ Fresh
Judi & Graziano: American Smooth to Chain of Fools by Aretha Franklin
Adam & Katya: Cha Cha to Beggin' by Maneskin
Katie & Gorka: Tango to Black Hole by Griff
Sara & Aljaz: Cha Cha to The Boss by Diana Ross
Dan & Nadiya: Quickstep to Everybody Needs Somebody to Love by the Blues Brothers
Greg & Karen: American Smooth to That's Life by Frank Sinatra
John & Johannes: Tango to Blue Monday by New Order
Rhys & Nancy: Viennese Waltz to End of The Road by Boys II Men
Robert & Dianne: Cha Cha to Rasputin by Boney M
Tom & Amy: Cha Cha to September by Earth, Wind & Fire
Ugo & Oti: Samba to Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington ft Small Jam
No one will leave the competition tonight but the scores from the judges will be carried over to next week, and you guys at home can vote for your favourites.
Who do you want to see winning Strictly 2021? Let us know in the comments!
