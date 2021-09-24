Fuel: Why are drivers queuing at petrol stations?

PA Media The UK has seen a huge shortage of lorry drivers

You may have heard people talking a lot about fuel recently or seen queues of drivers outsides petrol stations.

It's because the companies BP and Tesco had to temporarily close a small number of their petrol stations on Thursday, due to a shortage of delivery drivers.

But despite the closure of some petrol stations, the government has said people should continue to buy fuel as normal.

The transport secretary Grant Shapps said oil refineries had "plenty of petrol" and that the government could bring in the army to help drive fuel tankers if needed.

Is there a fuel shortage?

PA Media Some petrol stations have had limited supplies of fuel

The government has said there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the UK at the moment.

However, there is a small percentage of stations that have limited supplies of fuel and others that have had to shut completely.

"There is no shortage of fuel and thousands of forecourts are operating normally with just a few suffering temporary supply chain problems," said Edmund King, the president of the motoring association, The AA.

Heavy Goods Vehicles, or HGV, drivers transport items between different locations. They move goods using huge lorries and spend lots of time on the roads - but at the moment there are not enough of them to keep deliveries going.

There are about 8,380 petrol stations in the UK, according to the Petrol Retailers Association. Of these, about 1% are believed to be closed at the moment.

What's going to happen next?

Getty Images Some have suggested drivers should be brought in from the EU

Despite the government asking people to carry on as normal, the lack of HGV drivers is still a concern for many.

It's estimated that the UK currently needs about 100,000 more HGV drivers to meet demand.

There are worries that lots of older drivers are now looking to retire and the industry isn't attracting younger people because of the nature of the job.

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) has urged the government to relax visa restrictions for foreign workers in the short term so they can come and work as lorry drivers in the UK.

However, the transport secretary told the BBC he didn't want UK lorry drivers to end up leaving the profession if EU workers are hired more cheaply.

Getty Images Some people have had to queue to get fuel

He pointed to other problems in the industry which he says need to be resolved, including poor conditions and wages.

The transport secretary said that pay was now rising and there was "a gradual increase" in new drivers.

The difficulties with getting petrol and diesel to stations isn't the only supply problem the UK has faced. Driver shortages have also affected supply in other industries, including supermarkets.