A real life Harry Potter is selling his Harry Potter book!

Hanson Auctioneers/Harry Potter Harry Potter has had to convince people his name is real for 25 years!

A man called Harry Potter - yes, that really is his name - is selling his copy of the book Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone after discovering it was a super valuable first edition.

Harry, who was just eight-years-old when the series first came out, was given the book by his dad back in the late 90s.

Harry's dad David decided to buy the book for his son after realising he shared his name with the popular character.

Since then, the fictional Harry Potter has become a household name all over the world, which has seen this real-life Harry Potter spend the last 25 years trying to convince people his name really is genuine.

Hanson Auctioneers/Harry Potter

"People just don't believe me," Harry said.

"When I was a young footballer, a referee threatened me with a red card for saying my name was Harry Potter. When I met my wife, Philippa on holiday in Greece, she didn't believe me either. People think it's a wind up."

Just 500 hardback copies of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone were printed the first time around, making Harry's edition of the book a pretty special one. It's due to be sold by Hansons Auctioneers in early October and it could fetch a magical £30,000.

Harry and his family plan to use the money raised from the sale of the rare book to honour his father who passed away in 2017.

Hansons Auctioneers/Harry Potter

