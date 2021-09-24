play
Watch Newsround

A real life Harry Potter is selling his Harry Potter book!

Last updated at 18:15
comments
View Comments
Harry-Potter-with-Harry-Potter-books.Hanson Auctioneers/Harry Potter
Harry Potter has had to convince people his name is real for 25 years!

A man called Harry Potter - yes, that really is his name - is selling his copy of the book Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone after discovering it was a super valuable first edition.

Harry, who was just eight-years-old when the series first came out, was given the book by his dad back in the late 90s.

Harry's dad David decided to buy the book for his son after realising he shared his name with the popular character.

Since then, the fictional Harry Potter has become a household name all over the world, which has seen this real-life Harry Potter spend the last 25 years trying to convince people his name really is genuine.

Harry-Potter-with-Harry-Potter-books.Hanson Auctioneers/Harry Potter

"People just don't believe me," Harry said.

"When I was a young footballer, a referee threatened me with a red card for saying my name was Harry Potter. When I met my wife, Philippa on holiday in Greece, she didn't believe me either. People think it's a wind up."

Just 500 hardback copies of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone were printed the first time around, making Harry's edition of the book a pretty special one. It's due to be sold by Hansons Auctioneers in early October and it could fetch a magical £30,000.

Harry and his family plan to use the money raised from the sale of the rare book to honour his father who passed away in 2017.

harry-potter-book-and-the-real-harry-potter.Hansons Auctioneers/Harry Potter

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

More like this

Remus.

Harry Potter dog: The dog that responds to magic spells

A-Harry-Potter-first-edition-lays-on-a-table.

£1 Potter book auctioned for big cash

Harry Potter's top 5 locations
play
1:58

Harry Potter 20th anniversary: Top locations from the book

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

fuel-shortages.

Why are drivers queuing outside petrol stations?

comments
13
netball

England's netball team make history in New Zealand

comments
The smallest ever human-made flying structure... the microflier nest to a ladybird

Scientists create the smallest ever flying microchip!

comments
3
Newsround Home