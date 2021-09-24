Marvel's Chris Pratt will voice Mario in upcoming animated movie

Getty Images Chris Pratt played Star-Lord in the Marvel franchise, as well as voicing Barley Lightfoot in Disney's Onward.

You may have heard this movie was in the works way back in 2018, but we now have more details about the upcoming Super Mario Bros film.

The making of the film was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but Nintendo, who make the game, say it will now be released in cinemas during the Christmas period of 2022.

They also announced some of the cast, so let's find out who will be in the film.

Who will voice the main characters?

Marvel actor Chris Pratt, who played Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films, will be the voice of Mario himself.

The pocket-sized Italian first burst onto the gaming scene in 1981, when he appeared in Nintendo's Donkey Kong game.

The red boiler-suited plumber then starred in his own game four years later - Super Mario Bros.

His brother, the green hero of the franchise, will be played by Monsters University actor Charlie Day.

Getty Images Left to right: Charlie Day will play Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy will be Princess Peach and Seth Rogen will be the voice of Bowser.

We've already mentioned the villainous gorilla, Donkey Kong. Well, we know that will be voiced by Seth Rogen, who played Pumbaa in the Lion King remake in 2019.

Alongside Pratt and Rogen, Anya Taylor-Joy, who's voice you may know from playing Maria in Playmobil: The Movie in 2019, will be the iconic Princess Peach.

Getty Images Jack Black, (left) who starred in the Jumanji films will also be past of the cast, as will Keegan-Michael Key (right).

School of Rock's Jack Black will be voicing the character of Bowser, King of the Koopers, while Keegan-Michael Key, who played Ducky in Toy Story 4 will voice Toad.

American voice actor Charles Martinet, who has played both Mario and Luigi in the computer game series for the last 30 years will make a guest appearance in the film.