The Magic Circle's first female president uses tricks to raise climate awareness

The Magic Circle - the society of magicians around the world - have elected their new president.

Megan Swann, who is 28 and the youngest leader of the society in history, says she hopes she can inspire more young women and girls to take up magic.

As the first female president in the Magic Circle's 116 year existence, Megan says she feels "proud and honoured" to have been voted into the role.

"Ever since I got into magic aged five, The Magic Circle has had a big impact on my life. I am so proud and honoured to be elected as President, and look forward to representing all of our members around the world.

Using magic to 'fight climate change'

Megan Swann, who specialises in "environmental magic", is the youngest person to lead the historic society

Women were not permitted to become members of the society until 1991 an only 5% of the membership are female.

Megan uses her magic to bring attention to environmental issues.

She usually performs in front of children, with her show including tricks highlighting animal extinction, polluted oceans and saving energy.

She says it would be a dream to perform at COP26 in November, where world leaders will meet to discuss climate change.

What is the Magic Circle?

