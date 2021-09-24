The Magic Circle's first female president uses tricks to raise climate awareness

The Magic Circle - the society of magicians around the world - have elected their new president.
Megan Swann, who is 28 and the youngest leader of the society in history, says she hopes she can inspire more young women and girls to take up magic.
As the first female president in the Magic Circle's 116 year existence, Megan says she feels "proud and honoured" to have been voted into the role.
"Ever since I got into magic aged five, The Magic Circle has had a big impact on my life. I am so proud and honoured to be elected as President, and look forward to representing all of our members around the world.
Women were not permitted to become members of the society until 1991 an only 5% of the membership are female.
Megan uses her magic to bring attention to environmental issues.
She usually performs in front of children, with her show including tricks highlighting animal extinction, polluted oceans and saving energy.
She says it would be a dream to perform at COP26 in November, where world leaders will meet to discuss climate change.
- The organisation was founded in 1905 to promote and advance magic.
- Members of the Magic Circle are highly skilled and many perform all over the world. There are around 1,500 members.
- They do not need to be earning money as a professional magician to join - many people just love magic and perform for fun.
- In order to become a member of the Magic Circle, magicians have to have been studying or practicing magic for over two years.
- They then need to pass a tricky exam, where judges will watch you perform some tricks and decide if you are up to scratch.
- If they are accepted into the circle, each member must promise they will never reveal how to do their tricks to anyone other than other students of magic.
- If they reveal their secrets, they may be ejected from the Circle.
- Members have to be over 18-years-old to join but there is a Young Magicians Club for people aged 10 years and over.
- Famous magicians like Dynamo, David Copperfield and Sooty are all members. Charles, the Prince of Wales is even a member! He has been in the society since 1975 after becoming interested in illusion from a young age.
