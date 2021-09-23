The teacher who turned a street into a classroom

The outdoor school helping children in rural India to learn again.

Schools in India have been closed for more than a year now to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

This has meant that many children, especially those in rural communities without access to the internet, have not been able to learn.

However, in this remote village in India's West Bengal state, primary school teacher Dwipnarayan Naik is on a mission to help children get back to school again, by bringing lessons outdoors.