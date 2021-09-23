A lot has changed for people in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the country.

The Taliban is an extreme Islamic group, known for harsh punishments and strict rules.

Many are wondering how things will be different in the long term, with one of the big questions on how education for girls in the country will be affected.

There have been concerns over whether girls of secondary school age will still be allowed to go to school.

BBC correspondent Jeremy Bowen is in the capital city of Kabul, and has been telling Jenny what life has been like in recent weeks.