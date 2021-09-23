Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore: What do we know about the new film?

Warner Bros

Wizarding fans will be excited to hear that the next film in the Fantastic Beasts series has revealed it's official title and release date.

Warner Bros have confirmed that the third movie will be called Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and is out in cinemas on April 15, 2022.

But, what else do we know about the new movie? Let's find out!

Warner Bros. Pictures The cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald, the second film in the series

What's the new film about?

The Fantastic Beasts series is a prequel to Harry Potter, set decades before the adventures of Harry, Ron and Hermione.

Harry Potter author, JK Rowling, has written the screenplay for the first three films, inspired by her book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. She has said that there will be five films in this series.

The first film, Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them, followed 'magi-zoologist' Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne, and his mysterious leather suitcase and magical creatures.

Next in the series was Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald which was released in 2018.

This new film will be all about the legendary Professor Albus Dumbledore and his mission to stop the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald with the help of Newt and other wizards and witches.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald cast answer your questions (2018)

What do know so far?

Warner.Bros Pictures Eddie Redmayne plays Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts films

There have been rumours this new film might be set in Brazil, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Most of the cast will be returning with Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore and Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone.

However, villain Grindelwald will now be played by actor Mads Mikkelsen after Johnny Depp was asked to resign from the role.

Otherwise, Warner Bros are being tight lipped on the new film, so we'll have to wait and see for some more details to be revealed.

The movie was supposed to be out in November 2021, but has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Are you a fan of the Fantastic Beasts films? Will you be watching this new movie? Let us know in the comments below!